Guentzel scored twice and registered an assist in Pittsburgh's 4-1 win against Ottawa on Friday.
Guentzel's helper was recorded while Pittsburgh had the man advantage. He has 20 goals and 42 points in 41 games, including nine power-play points. The 28-year-old has three goals and five points over his last three contests.
