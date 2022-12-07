Guentzel registered two assists in Tuesday's 4-1 win against Columbus.

Guentzel extended his point streak to five games. Through 22 contests this season, he's contributed 12 goals, 26 points and 69 shots. Guentzel's a top-tier forward who averaged 1.08 points per game from 2019-20 through 2021-22, so as good as his current scoring pace is, it's possible that the 28-year-old can maintain it.