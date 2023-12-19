Guentzel had a goal and an assist in a 4-3 win over the Wild on Monday.

Guentzel has contributed nine points over his last eight games, including seven goals. That stretch has doubled his 2023-24 goal total, giving him 14 markers -- along with 20 assists -- over 30 games. While Guentzel naturally has to cool off at some point, it wouldn't be surprising to see him comfortably surpass the 30-goal mark for the third straight campaign.