Penguins' Jake Guentzel: Gives Columbus fits Sunday

Guentzel lit the lamp to complement two assists in a 5-2 triumph over the Blue Jackets in Columbus on Sunday.

This was the seventh multi-point outing from Guentzel, who tends to use the multipliers to compensate for a lack of game-to-game consistency. The feisty winger has now matched his 33-point output from his rookie campaign in 2016-17, but it's taken him 21 more games to reach that mark this time around.