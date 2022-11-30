Guentzel logged a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Hurricanes.

Guentzel set up Sidney Crosby alone in the slot for the opening goal early in the first period. Guentzel would add a goal late in the third, deflecting a Jeff Petry shot past Pyotr Kochehtkov to tie the game 2-2. The 28-year-old winger is having another strong campaign with 11 goals and 10 assists through 19 contests.