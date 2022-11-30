Guentzel logged a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Hurricanes.
Guentzel set up Sidney Crosby alone in the slot for the opening goal early in the first period. Guentzel would add a goal late in the third, deflecting a Jeff Petry shot past Pyotr Kochehtkov to tie the game 2-2. The 28-year-old winger is having another strong campaign with 11 goals and 10 assists through 19 contests.
More News
-
Penguins' Jake Guentzel: Notches helper Sunday•
-
Penguins' Jake Guentzel: Produces three-point effort•
-
Penguins' Jake Guentzel: Keeps goal streak intact•
-
Penguins' Jake Guentzel: Two points in Wednesday's win•
-
Penguins' Jake Guentzel: Recovers enough to play•
-
Penguins' Jake Guentzel: At practice Saturday•