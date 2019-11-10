Penguins' Jake Guentzel: Goal sparks comeback
Guentzel scored his eighth goal of the year and had four shots in Saturday's 3-2 shootout win over the Blackhawks.
Guentzel got the Penguins on the board with a one-timer late in the second period, igniting Pittsburgh's rally from a 2-0 deficit. The 25-year-old had come into the night without a point and with a minus-7 rating over his previous three games. That mini-skid notwithstanding, Guentzel is off to another productive start with 14 points in 17 games.
