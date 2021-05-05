Guentzel scored a power-play goal and supplied a pair of assists in Tuesday's 7-3 win over the Flyers.

Guentzel scored with the man advantage at 3:20 of the second period. He also assisted on third-period markers by Sidney Crsoby (even strength) and John Marino (power play). It's been another spectacular year for Guentzel, who has 23 goals, 56 points, 135 shots on net and a plus-6 rating through 54 outings. He's earned 18 of his points on the power play.