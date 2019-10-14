Penguins' Jake Guentzel: Goals in three straight
Guentzel scored two goals, including one on the power play, on three shots and was a plus-2 in Sunday's 7-2 win over Winnipeg.
That's four goals in the last three games for Guentzel, who is also riding a five-game point streak after a scoreless opening night. The 25-year-old broke out with his first 40-goal campaign in 2018-19 and should once again settle somewhere in the 30-40 range, even if his 17.6 shooting percentage from a year ago levels off.
