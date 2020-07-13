Guentzel (shoulder) was a full participant in Monday's training camp session.
Guentzel was expected to miss the remainder of the season when he suffered a shoulder injury in late-December. The winger figure to jump right back onto the top line alongside Sidney Crosby and will look to add to his already impressive postseason numbers (43 points in 41 contests).
