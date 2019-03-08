Penguins' Jake Guentzel: Grabs helper
Guentzel garnered an assist in Thursday's 3-0 victory over the Blue Jackets.
Guentzel continues to roll on a three-game point streak in which he racked up four goals and three helpers. The winger is on pace to top the 75-point mark after having already set career highs in goals (33) and assists (30). At this point, the youngster is a lock for playing on Sidney Crosby's wing, a pairing which has both players racking up points.
