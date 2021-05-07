Guentzel produced an assist and three shots on goal in Thursday's 8-4 win over the Sabres.

Guentzel picked up the secondary helper on Sidney Crosby's third-period tally. The 26-year-old Guentzel has been impressive throughout the year with 23 goals, 34 helpers, a plus-7 rating and 138 shots in 55 contests. He'll have one more chance to add to his regular-season numbers Saturday versus the Sabres.