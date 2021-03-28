Guentzel had a pair of assists in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Islanders.

Guentzel set up second-period goals by Sidney Crosby (PP) and Bryan Rust to help extend Pittsburgh's lead to 5-0. The effort pushed Guentzel's point streak to six games (three goals, five assists), and he's now reached the scoresheet in 10 of his last 11. For the season, the 26-year-old has 14 goals and 20 assists in 35 contests.