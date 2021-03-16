Guentzel picked up an empty-net goal and added an assist in Monday's 4-1 victory against the Bruins.

Guentzel got behind the Boston defense and put away his empty-netter with 16 seconds left in regulation, his 11th goal of the season. He had earlier drawn an assist on Sidney Crosby's go-ahead goal in the final two minutes of the opening period. Guentzel is now riding a four-game point streak, lighting the lamp in each of those four contests, and he's reached the scoresheet in 11 of his last 13 games dating back to Feb. 20.