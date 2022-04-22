Guentzel delivered a hat trick in a 4-0 win over the Bruins on Thursday.
It was a huge night for Guentzel. He hit the 80-point mark (81) for the first time in his career and he now has 40 snipes, which ties his career-best set in 2018-19. Guentzel has seven goals over his last four games and there should be no question about his star quality.
