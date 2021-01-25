Guentzel scored the game-winning goal in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Rangers.

It was his 100th career goal. Guentzel has points in four of his last five games and is well on his way to another strong offensive year. He's one of the top wingers in the NHL but people always think it's because of his linemates -- who else gets to play with either Sidney Crosby or Evgeni Malkin? Guentzel's talent is real, but his deployment is drool-worthy. He has two goals and five points in six games so far.