Penguins' Jake Guentzel: Hot streak flames out
Guentzel failed to register a point in the final two games of the Penguins' playoff run.
Even with his mini slump, Guentzel still managed to lead Pittsburgh with 10 goals and was tied with Sidney Crosby for the most points (21). The winger seems to find another gear when the postseason comes around, as he has racked up 23 goals and 19 assists in just 37 contests (1.14 points per game). His numbers aren't quite as impressive in the regular season, but the 23-year-old notched 22 goals and played in all 82 games this year -- both career highs. As long as he continues to play on the left of Crosby, fantasy owners can likely count on the speedster to hit the 20-goal threshold and challenge for 60 points in 2018-19.
