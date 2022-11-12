Guentzel scored for the fourth game in a row during Friday's 4-2 victory over the host Maple Leafs in the Hockey Hall of Fame game.

Guentzel continued a goal-scoring surge that goes back to last season. The 28-year-old left winger has collected 15 goals among 26 points over his past 17 appearances, dating to April 12. Guentzel has eight goals in 10 games this season, including an empty netter to cap the scoring Friday. Guentzel's 169th career marker pulled him into a tie with Chris Kunitz for ninth place on the franchise's all-time list.