Guentzel dished out a pair of assists in Tuesday's 7-6 win over the Devils.

Guentzel's latest multi-point night gives him 14 points in his last 10 games and 48 in 46 games this season. The top-ling winger already has a fourth consecutive 20-goal season under his belt, and Guentzel remains within striking distance of Sidney Crosby's team points lead, trailing by four with 10 games to play.