Guentzel dished out a pair of assists in Tuesday's 7-6 win over the Devils.
Guentzel's latest multi-point night gives him 14 points in his last 10 games and 48 in 46 games this season. The top-ling winger already has a fourth consecutive 20-goal season under his belt, and Guentzel remains within striking distance of Sidney Crosby's team points lead, trailing by four with 10 games to play.
More News
-
Penguins' Jake Guentzel: Scoring change yields hat trick•
-
Penguins' Jake Guentzel: Nets pair of goals•
-
Penguins' Jake Guentzel: Point streak at five games•
-
Penguins' Jake Guentzel: Three points in loss to Bruins•
-
Penguins' Jake Guentzel: Hands out two helpers•
-
Penguins' Jake Guentzel: Two-point effort Saturday•