Penguins' Jake Guentzel: Last year no fluke
Guentzel scored a goal and added two assists in a 5-3 win over the Red Wings on Saturday.
Guentzel is proving that his 40-goal, 76-point campaign last season was no fluke. He's actually pushing along at a slightly better pace this season. You know what to do.
