Guentzel had two goals, an assist and seven shots in Tuesday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Islanders.

Guentzel opened the scoring less than six minutes in, then tied it at 3-3 late in the second with his 35th goal of the season. He added his third point of the night with an assist on Jeff Carter's power-play goal in the third. Guentzel's three-point performance helped the Penguins pick up a point in the standings, but he failed to score in the shootout, dropping to a surprisingly poor 1-for-9 on shootout attempts this season.