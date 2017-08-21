Penguins' Jake Guentzel: Leads summer league in scoring
Guentzel racked up 23 points to lead the Da Beauty League in scoring.
While some might chalk Guentzel's success up to simply being in a summer league, the caliber of competition -- Nick Bjugstad, Dustin Byfuglien and Drew Stafford for example -- makes the youngster's success hard to ignore. A natural center, the 22-year-old could help fill the gap down the middle of the Pens' lineup, but it seems doubtful coach Mike Sullivan will want to break up his Stanley Cup winning "Sid and the Kids" line.
