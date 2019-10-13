Penguins' Jake Guentzel: Leads team in shots

Guentzel scored a power-play goal on a team-high seven shots in Saturday's 7-4 win over the Wild.

Guentzel's trigger-happy tendencies were rewarded in the third period, stretching the Penguins' lead to 6-2 at the time. It would be an important insurance goal after the Wild made a late push. Guentzel has recorded two goals and two helpers on a four-game point streak, while pumping 17 shots and dishing six hits in that span.