Guentzel registered a goal on four shots and added three hits in a 3-2 overtime win over the Flyers on Thursday.

Guentzel fanned on his first shot attempt but slid the follow-up bid past Philadelphia goalie Carter Hart to give the Penguins a 2-1 lead in the second period. It was Guentzel's second goal of the year and first since his season debut back on Oct. 14, snapping a six-game drought.