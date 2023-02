Guentzel scored a goal on three shots, added three hits and logged four PIM in Monday's 4-2 loss to the Islanders.

Guentzel has four goals and an assist over his last six contests. He opened the scoring at 6:12 of the first period Monday. The 28-year-old winger continues to play well on the Penguins' top line with 24 goals, 51 points, 157 shots on net, 58 hits, 38 PIM and a plus-4 rating through 52 appearances.