Guentzel scored two goals, one on the power play, on a game-high seven shots on net in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Coyotes.

The 29-year-old winger opened the scoring just 72 seconds into the first period, snapping a brutal 0-for-37 funk for the Pittsburgh power play in the process, and Guentzel added an empty-net tally in the third. He's off to a flying start to December with five goals and six points in five games, and on the season Guentzel's produced 12 goals and 31 points in 27 contests with 95 shots on goal and a plus-10 rating.