Guentzel's first goal opened the scoring and his second forced overtime in a 5-4 victory over Philadelphia.

Guentzel stepped up big when the Penguins needed him and now has six points in his past four games. He's now up to 11 goals on the season and owners who rode out the mediocre start to the year are glad they did.

