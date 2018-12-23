Penguins' Jake Guentzel: Lights lamp twice

Guentzel scored a pair of goals in a 3-0 victory against the Hurricanes on Saturday.

The 24-year-old continues to showcase great chemistry with Sidney Crosby and new linemate Bryan Rust. Crosby assisted both of Guentzel's goals, and Rust picked up the secondary assist on one of them. Guentzel already has 15 goals this season, putting him on track for his first 30-goal campaign. He's also nearly averaging a point per night with 33 points in 36 games.