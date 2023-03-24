Guentzel (undisclosed) is expected to play Thursday versus the Stars, Matt Vensel of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Guentzel was labeled a game-time decision, but it looks like he'll be fine to take on his usual workload. It's something worth monitoring with the winger going forward, as the Penguins' reinforcements were late getting to Dallas for the game, which may have impacted the decision to let Guentzel and Jason Zucker (undisclosed) play.