Penguins' Jake Guentzel: Nets brace versus Kings
Guentzel scored a pair of goals in Saturday's 5-2 defeat to Los Angeles.
Guentzel has been nearly unstoppable of late, as he has recorded 10 goals in his previous 10 outings. Despite having world-class talents Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin and Phil Kessel as teammates, it's the 23-year-old Guentzel who currently leads the club in goals (23). With Patric Hornqvist (concussion) sidelined the past two contests, Guentzel has moved up to the top power-play unit and has a pair of goals with the man advantage to show for it.
