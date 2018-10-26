Penguins' Jake Guentzel: Nets goal in rout

Guentzel tipped the puck past relief netminder David Rittich in Thursday's 9-1 domination of Calgary.

It took Guentzel 19 games to reach the five-goal threshold last season, but has managed to achieve that mark in a mere eight games this time around. At this rate, the 23-year-old will blow his 22-goal career high from 2017-18 out of the water and has firmly cemented himself on Sidney Crosby's left wing.