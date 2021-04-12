Guentzel scored two goals on four shots in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Devils.

Both of Guentzel's goals came in the third period -- one on the power play and one into an empty net. The 26-year-old winger extended his point streak to six games, and he's racked up five goals and five helpers in that span. For the year, he's at 19 tallies, 44 points, 107 shots on net and a plus-9 rating through 42 contests. He's reached the 20-goal mark in three straight years and seems like a safe bet to do so again in 2020-21.