Penguins' Jake Guentzel: Nets sixth goal in losing cause

Guentzel scored a goal on five shots and had two PIM in Wednesday's 3-2 loss to Tampa Bay.

Guentzel received a touch-pass in the slot from Sidney Crosby and had nothing but net to shoot at, giving the Penguins a 2-1 lead in the final minute of the second period. The 25-year-old is following up last season's 40-goal campaign with another productive start in 2019-20, amassing six goals and 11 points through 11 games. He's only been held without a point twice all year.