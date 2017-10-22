Penguins' Jake Guentzel: Nets team's only goal in loss
Guentzel scored the Penguins' only goal in a 7-1 loss to the Lightning on Saturday.
He'd gone three games without a point before Saturday. Guentzel is producing at a 55-point pace, but his minus-6 rating is a concern. However, it's important to remember that he only has 49 games under his belt and there will be some inevitable ups and downs.
