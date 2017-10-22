Guentzel scored the Penguins' only goal in a 7-1 loss to the Lightning on Saturday.

He'd gone three games without a point before Saturday. Guentzel is producing at a 55-point pace, but his minus-6 rating is a concern. However, it's important to remember that he only has 49 games under his belt and there will be some inevitable ups and downs.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories