Guentzel (undisclosed) is not at practice Friday, per Wes Crosby of NHL.com.
Guentzel was injured late in Thursday's game as he was hit by Brendan Lemieux up high and then was hit by a Kris Letang shot. Guentzel is off to a good start this season with three goals and five points in four games. Consider him day-to-day.
More News
-
Penguins' Jake Guentzel: Sustains injury Thursday•
-
Penguins' Jake Guentzel: Second two-point game in row•
-
Penguins' Jake Guentzel: Sparks Penguins early•
-
Penguins' Jake Guentzel: Racks up 40 goals•
-
Penguins' Jake Guentzel: Shows off skills on power-play goal•
-
Penguins' Jake Guentzel: Provides helper•