Penguins' Jake Guentzel: Notches five points against Wings
Guentzel continued his torrid point-gathering pace with a goal and four helpers in Wednesday's preseason game against Detroit.
Guentzel burst onto the scene last year with 33 points in 40 regular-season outings, then another 13 goals and eight assists in the playoffs. The winger has yet to let off the gas, as he led a competitive summer league in his native Minnesota in scoring, and he seems to be ready to hit the ground running for the 2017-18 campaign. The Pens are considering making the 22-year-old their third-line center, but one has to imagine captain Sidney Crosby would veto that decision pretty quickly, considering how well the two seem to have gelled on the ice.
