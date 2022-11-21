Guentzel posted an assist and two PIM in Sunday's 5-3 win over the Blackhawks.

Guentzel has two goals and three assists over his last three ooutings, shaking off a small two-game slump. The 28-year-old winger set up Sidney Crosby's game-winning tally with 3:14 left in the contest. Guentzel remains a huge producer in a top-line role, as he's put up 10 tallies, eight helpers, 48 shots on net, 17 hits, 10 PIM and a minus-2 rating through 15 appearances this season.