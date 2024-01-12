Guentzel picked up an assist in Thursday's 4-3 defeat to Vancouver.
Guentzel is currently stuck in a three-game goal drought despite putting 15 shots on net over that stretch. With 45 points through the opening 40 contests of the season, the winger is on pace for a career-best year that would see him top the 90-point threshold for the first time in his career.
