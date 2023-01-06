Guentzel provided two assists, three shots on goal and two PIM in Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Golden Knights.

Guentzel snapped a four-game point drought with his pair of helpers. He's still gone eight games without a goal, an unusually long rut for a winger that's twice reached the 40-goal mark in his career. The 28-year-old is up to 15 tallies, 20 helpers, 96 shots on net, 38 hits, 24 PIM and a minus-1 rating through 34 appearances this season while playing in his usual top-line role.