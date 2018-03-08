Penguins' Jake Guentzel: Notches two assists Wednesday

Guentzel collected two assists while adding three hits and a plus-2 rating in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Flyers.

It's been feast or famine for Guentzel lately -- he has four goals and 12 points in the last 13 games, but all of that production has been concentrated into five multi-point efforts, and he's failed to hit the scoresheet at all in the eight games in between. The 23-year-old will continue to have big games as long as he's skating alongside Sidney Crosby, but that volatility makes him a much better DFS play in tournaments than cash game formats.