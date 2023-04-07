Guentzel posted two assists and two shots in the Penguins' 4-1 win over the Wild on Thursday.
Guentzel picked up helpers on Kris Letang's goal and Rickard Rakell's power-play goal. This performance gives the American forward nine points in his last nine games and snaps a two-game pointless streak. On the season, Guentzel has 35 goals and 71 points in 75 games.
