Guentzel scored a power-play goal on four shots and added an assist in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Avalanche.

Guentzel was involved in the Penguins' first two goals, setting up Sidney Crosby on a rush before scoring one of his own. Prior to Wednesday, Guentzel had gone two games in a row without a point, which was just his sixth multi-game drought of the season. The 28-year-old winger is up to 31 tallies, 33 helpers, 17 power-play points, 216 shots, 73 hits and an even plus-minus rating through 67 appearances.