Guentzel scored a goal and doled out a pair of assists Sunday in a 6-3 win over Washington. He also added four shots, two hits and a plus-3 rating.

Pittsburgh's top line of Guentzel, Sidney Crosby (one goal, one assist) and Bryan Rust (two goals, one assist) dominated the Capitals, combining for eight points and 14 shots on goal. Guentzel tallied what proved to be the game-winner midway through the second period when he followed his own rebound off the end boards and put it past Vitek Vanecek for a 4-2 Washington lead. He also set up a power-play goal by Rust and an empty-netter by Crosby. Guentzel will take a three-game point streak (two goals, four assists) into Tuesday's rematch with the Caps.