Guentzel scored a power-play goal on his only shot and was minus-4 in Wednesday's 5-3 loss to the Islanders in Game 6.

Guentzel's one-timer from the high slot ricocheted off New York defenseman Ryan Pulock to give the Penguins a 2-1 lead midway through the opening period. It was Guentzel's only goal of the series, and his first point since Game 1, a disappointing postseason for a player who racked up 23 goals and 57 points during 56 regular-season appearances.