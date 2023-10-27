Guentzel garnered an assist versus the Avs on Thursday.

Guentzel has helpers in two straight matches but remains stuck in a four-game goal drought. At this rate, the 29-year-old winger will be well off a 40-goal pace or even the 36 goals he put up last season. Fantasy players may have concerns about Guentzel's slump but playing alongside Sidney Crosby should help the winger works his way out of it.