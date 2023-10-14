Guentzel posted a pair of assists in Friday's 4-0 road win against the Capitals.

Guentzel ended up with two shots on goal, a blocked shot and a hit in his 16:20 of ice time. So far, so good after offseason surgery on his right ankle. He has managed three assists in the first two games, and does not appear to be bothered in the least from his old injury. Next up is a battle with the Flames on Saturday.