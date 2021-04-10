Guentzel picked up two assists in Friday's 6-4 win over the Devils.
Both helpers came in the third period as he helped set up Sidney Crosby's eventual game-winner and Bryan Rust's empty-net tally. Guentzel has found the scoresheet in five straight games and 11 of the last 12, and on the season he has 17 goals and 42 points in 41 contests.
