Guentzel scored a goal Saturday in a 3-2 win over Toronto.

Drew O'Connor saw Guentzel parked on the back door in the first, and he made a perfect pass that all Guentzel had to do was tuck the puck into a gaping net. He snapped a five-game goal drought with the snipe. The winger is pacing toward a his first 90-plus point season, and since the start of November, Guentzel has put up at least one point in 10 of 11 games (14 points; five goals, nine assists).