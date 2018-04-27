Penguins' Jake Guentzel: Points on all three Pittsburgh goals in Game 1 win
Guentzel finished with a goal and two assists in Thursday's 3-2, Game 1 win over Washington.
After scoring four goals and an assist in the Game 6 closeout of the Flyers, Guentzel picked up right where he left off. He recorded a point on each of the three Pittsburgh goals, all of which were scored in a 4:49 span during the third period to turn a 2-0 deficit into a 3-2 lead. Guentzel continues to shine in the playoffs, as he now has 37 points in 32 career postseason appearances.
More News
-
Penguins' Jake Guentzel: Scores four goals in Game 6 win•
-
Penguins' Jake Guentzel: Red hot in playoffs•
-
Penguins' Jake Guentzel: Tallies two points•
-
Penguins' Jake Guentzel: Enjoying time with Crosby•
-
Penguins' Jake Guentzel: Scores four points in rout•
-
Penguins' Jake Guentzel: Three-point performance Wednesday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...