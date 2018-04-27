Penguins' Jake Guentzel: Points on all three Pittsburgh goals in Game 1 win

Guentzel finished with a goal and two assists in Thursday's 3-2, Game 1 win over Washington.

After scoring four goals and an assist in the Game 6 closeout of the Flyers, Guentzel picked up right where he left off. He recorded a point on each of the three Pittsburgh goals, all of which were scored in a 4:49 span during the third period to turn a 2-0 deficit into a 3-2 lead. Guentzel continues to shine in the playoffs, as he now has 37 points in 32 career postseason appearances.