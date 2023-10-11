Guentzel posted an assist and four shots in the Penguins' 4-2 defeat to the Blackhawks on Tuesday.
After undergoing surgery in early August on his right ankle, Guentzel was able to suit up for the season opener and recorded an assist on Sidney Crosby's goal. He also recorded four shots and was a minus-2 in 19:21 TOI. Entering a contract year, Guentzel can be expected to put up another strong offensive season after posting five straight seasons near point-per-game.
More News
-
Penguins' Jake Guentzel: Ready for Opening Night•
-
Penguins' Jake Guentzel: Slated to be game-time call•
-
Penguins' Jake Guentzel: At practice Friday•
-
Penguins' Jake Guentzel: Skating on his own•
-
Penguins' Jake Guentzel: Expected to miss little time•
-
Penguins' Jake Guentzel: Undergoes ankle surgery•