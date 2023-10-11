Guentzel posted an assist and four shots in the Penguins' 4-2 defeat to the Blackhawks on Tuesday.

After undergoing surgery in early August on his right ankle, Guentzel was able to suit up for the season opener and recorded an assist on Sidney Crosby's goal. He also recorded four shots and was a minus-2 in 19:21 TOI. Entering a contract year, Guentzel can be expected to put up another strong offensive season after posting five straight seasons near point-per-game.