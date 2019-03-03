Penguins' Jake Guentzel: Posts four points

Guentzel tallied his first career four-point night with a pair of goals and two assists in a 5-1 victory against the Canadiens on Saturday.

In addition to his historic four-point performance, Guentzel reached the 30-goal mark for the season, giving himself his first 30-goal campaign. Guentzel and Sidney Crosby have excellent chemistry, and with Crosby averaging 2.0 points per game in the last 11 contests, Guentzel is going to be the biggest beneficiary. Guentzel has 31 goals and 60 points -- both of which are career highs -- in 65 games this season.